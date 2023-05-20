Congress delegation meets senior cop to take strict action against those creating law and order problems

Maharashtra Congress delegation under state unit chief Nana Patole met a top police official and sought strict action against those creating law and order problems.

Patole also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for supporting controversial Indian Revenue Service official Sameer Wankhede despite the CBI probing him for alleged extortion and bribery.

After the meeting, Patole told reporters that the party wanted to know why action was not being taken against those making inflammatory statements and questioned if the police was working under anyone’s pressure.

Congress delegation, which included former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and party leader Naseem Khan, met the state’s additional director general of police Sanjay Saxena on the deteriorating law and order situation, Patole said.

Maharashtra has a reputation for maintaining social harmony. But events of the past few months show some people are working to disrupt the law and order in the state. Some organisations are trying to create rifts in society, he said.

Congress wants police to take strict action against those creating discord in society and making inflammatory statements. Attempts are being made to spoil the atmosphere in Aurangabad, Amravati, Akola, Shevgaon, Ahmednagar and Trimbakeshwar, he added. Even Supreme Court orders regarding immediate filing of criminal charges against those who make inflammatory speeches and statements are not being followed, Patole alleged.

An average of 70 girls are going missing per day and between January and March this year, 5,510 girls and women have gone missing, while the state government is busy watching The Kerala Story. The Central Bureau of Investigation was probing former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede but senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader like deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, minister Sudhir Mungantiwar etc were supporting him, said Patole.

