Congress deputes Ramesh Chennithala to assess political situation in Maharashtra

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday deputed a senior party leader from Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala, to assess the latest political situation in Maharashtra and report to him with immediate effects. The Congress president has deputed Ramesh Chennithala to assess the latest political situation in Maharashtra and report to him, with immediate effect,” a statement noted.However, Balasaheb Thorat dismissed rumours and clarified that he was not upset with Nana Patole.Speaking to the media, Thorat said, “Who said I am upset with anyone?”I came to know about this only through the media. I have never expressed that I am upset,” Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat clarified when asked if he is still upset with state party chief Nana Patole.

Earlier this month, former Congress party minister Balasaheb Thorat wrote to party leadership conveying his views over recent developments in the Maharashtra unit of the party in the wake of the Nashik Graduates Constituency MLC poll.Thorat has apparent differences with state party president Nana Patole and has conveyed his feelings to the party high command over the state leadership’s handling of the MLC poll, sources had said earlier in the month.Thorat’s nephew Satyajeet Tambe won the MLC poll as an independent. He was not given the party ticket which went to his father Sudhir Tambe.The Congress suspended Sudhir Tambe after he did not file his nomination to pave the way for his son’s election.Thorat has apprised the party leadership about the entire episode and the way he was sought to be targeted. Congress had also dissolved the Ahmednagar Congress Committee ahead of the MLC polls.