Congress is now largest among opposition parties, says Nana Patole

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Congress state chief Nana Patole said that based on the political situation in Maharashtra, the Congress party is now the largest amongst the opposition parties. This is why we have called a meeting with all the party MLA, after which a report will be sent to the high command, which will further decide the next step.

Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, said Leader of the Opposition (LoP) will be from the party which has the maximum number of MLAs. We ( Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Uddhav Thackeray faction) will fight together against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress will get a good number of seats in 2024 Lok Sabha. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is together and the people of the state are with us.

On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago after quitting the Congress.