Congress leader Ashok Chavan says Maha govt has raised big question mark on itself over state order on minister's remark

Maharashtra state Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that the general administration department’s (GAD) order that remarks given by the chief minister, deputy CM or any minister on letters elected representatives, dignitaries or common people must not be construed as final orders, the state government itself has raised a big question mark on the ability and decision making capacity of the state cabinet.

According to a report of Times of India, This Government Resolution (GR) is outrageous and equally alarming. This decision of the government has put the so called good governance claims of the state government at stake, and the government itself has inflicted disgrace upon itself.

The government itself giving a written order to the administration that the comments of the chief minister, deputy chief minister and ministers should not be considered final is tantamount to inviting anarchy, Chavan said.

For the past several days, there was discussion about the current state government's affairs. Due to the unstable political situation, certain people's representatives were said to have formed a pressure group, insisting on doing whatever they wanted without any regard for the rules. Giving in to the pressure, instructions are given by the cabinet members to act on their letters immediately.

It was also discussed that the exchange of proposals and approval orders regarding government work is done only through WhatsApp and phone. All these discussions have been confirmed by the GR, otherwise this GR would not have been issued, Chavan said.