Congress leader Sachin Sawant criticizes Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis

Mumbai: After the collapse of the Mahavikas Aghadi government, the BJP on Thursday claimed power from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Soon after, the governor invited the BJP to come to power. However, in a press conference held at Raj Bhavan, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by announcing the name of Eknath Shinde for the post of Chief Minister. Fadnavis clarified that BJP will support Shinde's group. After Fadnavis' announcement, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda accepted Fadnavis as deputy chief minister and ordered him to join the new government.

Political developments took place at a tremendous pace. Finally, in a small ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. After this, the Congress has now launched a strong attack on the new government. Tikastra has left saying Duryodhana and Dushasana. It has also been said that "the present government of Maharashtra came into being through the stripping of democracy by both tyrannical and crooked regimes".

Congress leader Sachin Sawant tweeted about this from his Twitter account. "The present government of Maharashtra has come into existence through the stripping of democracy by 'Duryodhan' which means money earned in a bad way and 'Dushasan' which means the tyrannical and crooked rule of Modi government. Therefore, keep in mind that the hatred of the people is increasing among the activists" said Sachin Sawant, giving a serious warning to the authorities.

Eknath Shinde-BJP government won the first innings in the special session of the Assembly. Now, the Shinde government has tabled a no-confidence motion on Monday, marking the second match between the ruling party and the opposition. While two BJP MLAs were absent in this election, BJP's Rahul Narvekar won with 164 votes. Now the new government is likely to win a vote of confidence. Meanwhile, BJP and Shinde's faction won a majority in the Assembly. BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar made the proposal. Bharat Gogavale gave his approval. In the majority test, the BJP-Shinde group got 164 votes. On the other hand, Mahavikas Aghadi got 99 votes. SP and MIM MLAs remained neutral this time. After this, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar declared the victory.