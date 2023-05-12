Congress leader Santosh Rawat shot

Published: May 12, 2023 09:23 AM

Armed miscreant allegedly opened fired gunshots at Congress leader and Chandrapur District Central Co-operative Bank President Santosh Rawat on ...

Armed miscreant allegedly opened fired gunshots at Congress leader and Chandrapur District Central Co-operative Bank President Santosh Rawat on Friday. The incident took place at around 9:20 pm on May 11.

Fortunately, Rawat survived the attack with minor injuries. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed nearby. The miscreant fled after the attack on the Congress leader. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. 

