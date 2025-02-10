Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remarks on India’s Got Latent, Says “Deeply Shocked…” (VIDEO)

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has come under fire for controversial remarks made during comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. His comments have drawn strong criticism from political leaders and the public.

Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar expressed concern over the impact of such content on young audiences. "The kind of language and expressions used by Ranveer Allahbadia in that show have deeply shocked many parents. It raises a serious concern—what direction are we leading the youth and children toward? If any child subscribes to and watches such content, what will they see, hear, and think?" Wadettiwar said.

Following widespread outrage, Allahbadia issued a video apology on Monday. He admitted his poor judgment and confirmed that the controversial segments had been removed from the show's recording. In the video, that was shared on Allahabadia's X account, the influencer said “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate it wasn’t even funny. Comedy isn’t my forte I am just going to say sorry.”

He added, “I am not going to give any context or justification just want to give my apology. Had a lapse in my judgment. The podcast is watched by people of all age groups and don’t want to take that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would disrespect.”

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question involving sexual content and family members. Social media users condemned his remarks as vulgar and offensive.

Amid growing criticism, a formal complaint was filed with Mumbai Police against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and co-host Apoorva. The complaint accused them of using offensive language and promoting obscenity during the show.