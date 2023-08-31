Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrive in Mumbai for I.N.D.I.A meet

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have arrived in Mumbai for the India meeting. They were warmly welcomed at the airport with a rousing reception accompanied by drum beats.

Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Nirupam, and other leaders received Rahul Gandhi at the airport. A large crowd of workers gathered to welcome them. Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the reception and later reached the Grand Hyatt.

The third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is scheduled to take place over two days, from August 31 to September 1, in Mumbai. A total of 28 political parties are expected to participate in the proceedings of this third meeting within the Opposition alliance.