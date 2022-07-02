Congress leaves Speaker's post to support Shiv Sena

MVA's candidate for the Speaker's election, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat speaking to the media said, "We have decided Rajan Salvi as our candidate from MVA. All three parties sat together and decided this. His nomination has been filed. We decided that we should give this opportunity to Shiv Sena".

Earlier it was reported that Congress MLA Sangram Thopate will file his nomination for the Speaker's post. Meanwhile, after the change of government in the state, the election for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, which has been vacant for the last one and a half years, has been declared. Meanwhile, after the BJP announced the candidature of Rahul Narvekar for the post of Assembly Speaker, now the Shiv Sena has also decided to enter the fray for the post of Assembly Speaker. Shiv Sena has fielded MLA Rajan Salvi from Rajapur constituency in Konkan. Therefore, there will be a contest between Rahul Narvekar and Rajan Salvi in ​​the Assembly elections to be held tomorrow.