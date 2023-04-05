Congress MLA Pandurang Patil appears before ED in sugar mill corruption case

Congress MLA Pandurang Patil from Kolhapur appears before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in sugar mill corruption case. ED issued summons to him in the month of February but he did not appear. Will be interrogated into the case of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif.

Earlier, ED is conducting searches at many places liked to a close aide and business partner of former minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in Pune in connection with Maharashtra sugar mill case.

On opposing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s anticipatory bail plea said that former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif is trying to blame others by claiming that the money laundering case against him was due to a political vendetta.

A special anti-money laundering court here reserved its order on Mushrif’s pre-arrest bail plea to April 5 after hearing both sides. It directed the police not to arrest the ex-minister until then provided he co-operates with the investigation.