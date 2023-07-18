Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad criticizes BJP over Kirit Somaiya's controversial video, questions 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' slogan

Professor Varsha Gaikwad, President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, expressed her response to the viral alleged video of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The video, which was aired by a Marathi news channel with claims of Somaiya "harassing many women," drew a lengthy post from the Congress leader on Twitter.

In her post, she criticized Somaiya from the BJP and questioned whether the party would hold him accountable for his actions in the video.

Taking to her Twitter account Varsha Gaikwad said, "Disgusted by the video of #KiritSomaiya exposed by a Marathi news channel. The self styled torchbearer of probity in governance has now been exposed. Those whose morals are questionable have been pretending to be arbiters of public morality. On one hand his party talks of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' and on the other its leaders are routinely found to be indulging in immoral behaviour."

Disgusted by the video of #KiritSomaiya exposed by a Marathi news channel. The self styled torchbearer of probity in governance has now been exposed. Those whose morals are questionable have been pretending to be arbiters of public morality. On one hand his party talks of 'Beti… — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 17, 2023

“Time and again, it has been proven that their 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' slogan is nothing but 'Betiyon Ko Bhajpa Netaon Se Bachao'. The @BJP4India is always quick to condemn even made up transgressions of opposition leaders. Now will it take action against one of its own or not?” she added.

Late on Monday evening, an alleged video of Somaiya, appearing shirtless and in a compromising position, surfaced on social media and a Marathi news channel. The video swiftly became a topic of discussion in both political and public circles in Mumbai.

A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me



I have never abused any woman



Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos pic.twitter.com/rR0l4nalOz — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 18, 2023

Somaiya took to Twitter to address the issue, stating, "A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me. I have never abused any woman. Request Devendra Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos,"