Congress more concerned about common issues, not power tussle: Nana Patole

Congress is more concerned about common issues like rising inflation and farm losses due to unseasonal rains and not power tussles, said the party’s Maharashtra chief Nana Patole.

Patole said his party does not want to get involved in a competition for the post of chief minister in the state. Patole’s comments came a day after he said that the Congress has a plan in place in the event an alliance with anti-BJP parties doesn’t materialise amid the buzz about the future of tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

People’s issues are important for the Congress. We are fighting for people’s issues. The public will decide who will be the chief minister. The Congress has Plan B and Plan C, all the plans are ready. We will reveal those plans at the right time, he said.

People of the state are facing many problems. Farmers are suffering due to bad weather and hailstorms. There is rising inflation, the Barsu refinery project is being thrust upon the locals. There was a massacre in Kharghar in a state-sponsored programme and the government is covering it up. People’s issues are important, we focus on them, he said.

The Eknath Shinde government is facing opposition heat over the Barsu refinery project in the coastal Ratnagiri district, and the recent deaths of 14 persons due to sunstroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar of Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai.

Speculation about the MVA’s future started doing rounds after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s remarks on the unity of the three-party alliance ahead of the 2024 elections caused a flutter. Patole also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying before accusing the Congress of indulging in corruption, the PM should look into the state governments being run by his party.

