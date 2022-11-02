Congress president Naseem Khan says Maha will have Congress-led govt in 2024

The Maharashtra Congress working president Nassem Khan said the state will have a Congress-led government in 2024. Khan said he welcomed party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks that Congress will form a non-BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in 2024.

According to a report of PTI, Khan, a former state minister, is the incharge of the 'Bharat jodo yatra' in Nanded district. The yatra will reach Deglur town from Telangana on November 7 at 7 pm. It will pass through five districts covering 382 km in 14 days before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh.