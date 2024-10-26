Congress Releases Second List of 23 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Congress on Saturday, October 26, released the second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. With the latest list of candidates, the Congress party has so far declared candidates on 71 seats.

The party has announced Girish Krushnarao Pandav, the candidate from South Nagpur, as its candidate against deputy CM and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis. Congress also showed confidence in senior leaders, including Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar, Mahesh Gangane Wardha and Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende.

Check Names Here

Bhusawal (SC)-- Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar

Jalgaon (Jamod)-- Swati Sandip Wakekar

Akot-- Mahesh Gangane

Wardha-- Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende

Savner-- Anuja Sunil Kedar

Nagpur South-- Girish Krushnarao Pandav

Kamthi-- Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar

Bhandara (SC)-- Puja Ganesh Thavkar

Arjuni-Morgaon (SC)-- Dalip Waman Bansod

Amgaon (ST)-- Rajkumar Lotuji Puram

Ralegaon-- Vasant Chinduji Purke

Yavatmal-- Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar

Arni (ST)-- Jitendra Shivajirao Moghe

Umarkhed (SC)-- Sahebrao Dattrao Kamble

Jalna-- Kalias Kisanrao Gortantyal

Aurangabad East-- Madhukar Krishnarao Deshmukh

Vasai-- Vijay Govind Patil

Kandivali East-- Kalu Badheliya

Charkop-- Yashwant Jayprakash Singh

Sion Koliwada-- Ganesh Kumar Yadav

Shrirampur (SC)-- Hemant Ogale

Nilanga-- Abhaykumar Satishrao Salunkhe

Shirol-- Ganpatrao Appasaheb Patil

Congress releases another list of 23 candidates for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024pic.twitter.com/Cs0cthvcfD — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024

The second list of the Congress party came days after the state party chief Nana Patole said that the final seat-sharing formula of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-Sharad Pawar, would be announced by Friday.

The seat-sharing discussions are still going on in the MVA and the final meeting is to be held on Saturday. So far, the constituent parties have come up with a formula of 90 seats for each of Congress, NCP-SP and Shiv Sena UBT.