Congress Releases Second List of 23 Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 26, 2024 11:44 AM2024-10-26T11:44:15+5:302024-10-26T11:44:40+5:30
Congress on Saturday, October 26, released the second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. With the latest list of candidates, the Congress party has so far declared candidates on 71 seats.
The party has announced Girish Krushnarao Pandav, the candidate from South Nagpur, as its candidate against deputy CM and BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis. Congress also showed confidence in senior leaders, including Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar, Mahesh Gangane Wardha and Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende.
Check Names Here
Bhusawal (SC)-- Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar
Jalgaon (Jamod)-- Swati Sandip Wakekar
Akot-- Mahesh Gangane
Wardha-- Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende
Savner-- Anuja Sunil Kedar
Nagpur South-- Girish Krushnarao Pandav
Kamthi-- Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar
Bhandara (SC)-- Puja Ganesh Thavkar
Arjuni-Morgaon (SC)-- Dalip Waman Bansod
Amgaon (ST)-- Rajkumar Lotuji Puram
Ralegaon-- Vasant Chinduji Purke
Yavatmal-- Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar
Arni (ST)-- Jitendra Shivajirao Moghe
Umarkhed (SC)-- Sahebrao Dattrao Kamble
Jalna-- Kalias Kisanrao Gortantyal
Aurangabad East-- Madhukar Krishnarao Deshmukh
Vasai-- Vijay Govind Patil
Kandivali East-- Kalu Badheliya
Charkop-- Yashwant Jayprakash Singh
Sion Koliwada-- Ganesh Kumar Yadav
Shrirampur (SC)-- Hemant Ogale
Nilanga-- Abhaykumar Satishrao Salunkhe
Shirol-- Ganpatrao Appasaheb Patil
Congress releases another list of 23 candidates for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024pic.twitter.com/Cs0cthvcfD— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024
The second list of the Congress party came days after the state party chief Nana Patole said that the final seat-sharing formula of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-Sharad Pawar, would be announced by Friday.
The seat-sharing discussions are still going on in the MVA and the final meeting is to be held on Saturday. So far, the constituent parties have come up with a formula of 90 seats for each of Congress, NCP-SP and Shiv Sena UBT.