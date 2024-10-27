Congress Releases Third List of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Congress party on Saturday announced its third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. This announcement follows the release of the second list of 23 candidates on Oct. 26, and the first list of 48 candidates on Oct. 24.

Key candidates include Rana Dalipkumar Sanada from Khamgaon, Hemant Nanda Chimote from Melghat, Manohar Tulshiram Poreti from Gadchiroli, and Manikrao Thakare from Digras. Mohanrao Marotrao Ambade will contest from Nanded South, Nivruttirao Kondiba Kamble from Deglur, and Hanmantrao Venjkatrao Patil Betmogarekar from Mukhed.

In Malegaon Central, the party has fielded Ejaj Beg Ajij Beg, while Shirishkumar Vasantrao Kotwal will contest from Chandvad. Additional candidates include Lakibhau Bhika Jadhav from Igatpuri, Dayanand Motiram Choraghe from Bhiwandi West, Sachin Sawant from Andheri West, and Asif Zakaria from Vandre West.

The list also features Kuldeep Dhiraj Appasaheb Kadam Patil from Tuljapur, Rajesh Bharat Latkar from Kolhapur North, and Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil from Sangli.

With this latest announcement, the total number of Congress candidates stands at 87.

The Congress, along with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners—the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Sharad Pawar—has decided to contest 85 seats each. The remaining 23 of the 288 constituencies will be allotted based on further discussions within the alliance.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP—and the opposition MVA have intensified preparations as the election date approaches.

The nomination process for all 288 assembly seats is underway. Polling will take place on Nov. 20, with results to be declared on Nov. 23.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

