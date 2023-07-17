"Congress should give an opportunity to the youth," Says NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on leader of opposition issue

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has resigned from the position of Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly and joined the government. His decision has caused a vertical split within the Nationalist Congress Party. After these political developments, the monsoon session of the legislature has now begun from today. However, with nine NCP MLAs joining the government, the opposition's side seems to have weakened a bit.

Today is the monsoon session, but it is still unclear who will be the Leader of Opposition from the opposition. Previously, this position belonged to the Nationalist Congress Party, but after the internal division, Congress has laid claim to the position based on the number of members in the assembly hall. As of now, some possible names of leaders have come forward for this position. The Congress meeting for this matter has begun.

Regarding the Leader of Opposition issue, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar has expressed his views. While speaking on this matter, Rohit Pawar said, "Congress has a higher number of representatives. I would request Congress not to consider age as a limitation. Therefore, Congress should give an opportunity to the youth," Pawar stated.

The names of Vijay Wadettiwar, Yashomati Thakur, and Sunil Kedar are being considered for the position of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The party's high command in Delhi has been engaging in discussions with state leaders regarding this matter.

Following these discussions, it is likely that a second-tier leader from the Congress will be given the opportunity. Initially, names such as Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, and Prithviraj Chavan were being speculated upon for the position. However, these names are expected to take a backseat, and a leader from the second tier is likely to be chosen. It will also be significant to observe who ultimately assumes the role of the Leader of Opposition.