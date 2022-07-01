Congress slams BJP for "unethically destabilizes democratically elected governments"

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh slammed the BJP over the Maharashtra political crisis, he said that the party "unethically destabilizes democratically elected governments."

The new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.