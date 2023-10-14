Congress slams ministry probe into accounts of Adani group’s two Mumbai airports

The Congress on Saturday termed as an eyewash and sham the reported probe by the corporate affairs ministry into the accounts of Adani Enterprises’ two airports in Mumbai and reiterated its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which quoted Adani Enterprises as saying that the corporate affairs ministry was investigating the accounts of the group’s two airports in the country’s financial capital of Mumbai.

As Adani group’s skeletons tumble out of the closet on a daily basis, the government is desperately trying to save face by switching to a PR mode to show that it is taking action against PM Modi’s favourite business group,” Ramesh said in a post on X. When will the government investigate how the Adani group was awarded six out of six airports over the objections of the NITI Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs, he asked.

When will it probe how the ED and CBI raided the previous owners of Mumbai airport when they were unwilling to sell to the Adani group, and how the case went into deep freeze after the PM’s best friend took control of India’s second busiest airport? Ramesh said.

This sham investigation will end up where previous Modi-era probes into the Adani group have gone nowhere! he said.

The opposition party has been scrutinizing the financial transactions of billionaire Gautam Adani's Group following allegations of irregularities and accusations of stock price manipulation made by the US research firm Hindenburg. The Adani Group has firmly refuted all the allegations presented in the Hindenburg report and has maintained that there was no misconduct or wrongdoing on its part.