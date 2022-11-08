Congress to conduct medical checkup for aged participants of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published: November 8, 2022 06:07 PM

Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, we are already have a  team of 25 doctors with the yatra. After ...

Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, we are already have a  team of 25 doctors with the yatra. After the incident, we are planning to conduct medical check-ups for aged yatris and those with comorbidities." He added that Tuesday evening's corner meeting will be converted into a condolence meeting for Pandey.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the yatra will continue silently on Tuesday without playing any music to honour the memory of KK Pandey.

