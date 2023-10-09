Congress to win in all upcoming 5 state assembly polls, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut, a leader from Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would emerge victorious in all five states.

Five states will go to polls. Among them, in three, Congress had won five years back. This time in all the states, the INDIA alliance will win, whether in Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. Telangana is a bonus. In Telangana as well, Congress will win. Bharatiya Janata Party will not win even 10 seats in Telangana, Raut said speaking at a press conference on Monday.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP however questioned the Election Commission for not declaring the dates of the Mumbai Mahanagar Palika elections in Maharashtra for the last two years. You are declaring dates for five states but Mumbai Mahanagar Palika has been waiting for elections for the last two years. Along with Mumbai, you have stalled 14 Mahanagar Palika elections in Maharashtra. You are indulging in corrupt practices using the Administrator. When are you going to hold elections here? Raut questioned.