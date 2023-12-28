Congress will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Nagpur

On Thursday, during a massive rally in Nagpur, Maharashtra, marking the 139th foundation day of the Congress party, leader Rahul Gandhi announced that if the party comes to power at the Centre, they will conduct a caste census. He highlighted that the country's unemployment has surged to its peak in the past four decades.

He said his party will undertake caste census after returning to power at the Centre. Speaking at the event, named Hain Tayyar Hum, where the Congress kickstarted its campaign for next year’s Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi said there is a battle of two ideologies in the country.

Unlike the BJP, even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders, he said. Vice chancellors are being appointed not on the basis of merit but because they belong to a particular organisation, he said.

The event witnessed the participation of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and numerous prominent party leaders from Maharashtra and various other states. Notably, former president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were absent from the rally.