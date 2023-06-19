"Constitution grants Prakash Ambedkar the right to visit any place," says Ajit Pawar

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the display of posters and the status of Aurangzeb in the state, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar visited Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and paid his respects by offering flowers at Aurangzeb's tomb.

Leader of the Opposition, Ajit Pawar, commented regarding this incident by saying, "Shiv bhakts are expressing their dissatisfaction with Ambedkar's actions." Ajit Pawar further stated that having resided in Maharashtra for numerous years, it is widely known what the people of Maharashtra think about this matter. He made these remarks while speaking to reporters.

“If there is resentment among Shiv bhakts (devotees) due to the flowers placed by Prakash Ambedkar on Aurangzeb's tomb, it is their right. The Constitution grants everyone this right. We all know our opinion regarding Aurangzeb because we have been raised in Maharashtra. Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, has the right to visit any place as per the Constitution written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. However, it is his decision to determine where he chooses to go," stated Ajit Pawar.

Speaking about the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party, Ajit Pawar mentioned “Different political parties have the freedom to expand their party across the country. Since Chandrasekhar Rao is the Chief Minister of Telangana, he believes that he should also venture into Maharashtra to strengthen his party. Mayawati had previously made a similar attempt when she was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh but with limited success. Mulayam Singh Yadav also made such an attempt during his tenure as the chief minister, but he didn't receive much response either. It appears that Rao aims to become a national leader. However, they expect other states to support them while they hold the position of chief minister in their respective states,” he said. Ajit Pawar also raised the question of who will manage the party's affairs in Maharashtra.