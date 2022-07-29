Consumer Commission imposes fine on conductor who refused to take Rs 10 coin from passenger

The Osmanabad Consumer Commission has imposed a fine of Rs eight thousand on the ST conductor of Barshi Depot in Solapur district for ill-treating a passenger by refusing to take a Rs 10 coin for a ticket.

Allauddin Bakshu Syed of Osmanabad was traveling from ST (MH20D 8169) to Vairag to Osmanabad by Barshi Depot train on 22 May 2018 at around 7.30 pm. Bus conductor BY Kakade demanded money from the passenger Allauddin Bakshu Syed to buy a ticket. At that time, Allauddin Bakshu Syed showed his disability ID card and gave a 10 rupees coin and a 5 rupees coin to the conductor. At this time conductor Kakade said that 10 rupees coin does not work. The conductor rejected the 10 rupees coin. Allauddin Bakshu Syed filed a complaint against Conductor Kakade and Barshi Depot before Osmanabad Consumer Commission. Subsequently, the Osmanabad Consumer Commission ruled against the conductor. It ordered to pay eight thousand rupees to the applicant.

No one in Marathwada is refusing to accept Rs 10 coins fearing that the Rs 10 coins will be out of circulation. Common citizens, some vendors have been affected.

The Reserve Bank has also clarified that these coins have different features. It exhibits various aspects of economic, social and cultural values. Hence coins of different designs have been introduced from time to time. The Reserve Bank has said this in its statement. Also, RBI has ordered that all banks should accept Rs 10 coins.