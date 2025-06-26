Container Crash Triggers Massive Traffic Jam at Old Kasara Ghat on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

A container collision early Thursday morning at the Old Kasara Ghat section of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway led to a significant traffic jam, disrupting the movement of vehicles and causing long delays for commuters. According to reports, the incident occurred when a large container vehicle lost control and collided with another heavy vehicle on the narrow and winding stretch of the old ghat.

Maharashtra: A container collision at Old Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway caused a major traffic jam this morning. Traffic was diverted to the new ghat as highway police and toll teams worked with cranes to clear the road and restore normal movement pic.twitter.com/4SA1ZwGqbg — IANS (@ians_india) June 26, 2025

The impact caused both vehicles to block the roadway, making it impossible for traffic to pass through. In response, highway police swiftly diverted vehicles to the new ghat route to ease congestion and ensure safety. Toll plaza teams and highway maintenance authorities coordinated efforts with the help of heavy-duty cranes to remove the damaged containers and clear the debris from the road. Commuters heading from Mumbai toward Nashik and vice versa have been advised to use alternate routes and expect delays until the road is fully cleared.