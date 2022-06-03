Container crushes bike on Mumbai-Pune highway; mother & daughter die on the spot

A terrible accident has taken place on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. The accident took place when four members of the same family were hit by a container. The mother and daughter died on the spot while the father and son were critically injured. The incident took place in Kiwale-Dehu Road area.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and the bodies of the mother and daughter who died in the accident have been sent to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, traffic on the highway was reportedly disrupted after the tragic accident. A large crowd of citizens had gathered at the spot.