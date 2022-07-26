Container hit a truck stalled on the bypass, driver dies

The driver was killed when a container collided with a standing truck on the bypass leading out of the city on Tuesday at midnight. The name of the dead driver is Sheikh Hameed Banemion (35, Kolevadgaon, Paithan District, Aurangabad).

The truck carrying salai from Jalna to Solapur (MH14 BG 0852) was stopped at Gevrai bypass around 2 pm on Tuesday due to a breakdown. At that time a container (MH20 DE 4433) was going from Aurangabad to Beed via this route. Unpredictably, the container hit the back of the truck. The driver Sheikh Hamid Banemion was seriously injured. He was admitted to Upazila Hospital for treatment. However, he died during treatment. In this case, Gevrai Police has conducted a panchnama of the incident and no case has been registered yet.