Container truck overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad NH, no fatalities reported

A container truck met with an accident on the Charoti Bridge along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH 8), resulting in the overturning of the vehicle. The mishap occurred around 9:30 am in Dahanu taluka. The truck, travelling in the Mumbai direction, lost control and tipped over on the bridge.

The aftermath of the accident saw the contents of the container, primarily consisting of plastic raw material, spill onto the service side road adjacent to the highway. Fortunately, there were no fatalities in the incident. However, the truck's driver, cleaner, and two other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Efforts to manage the situation were promptly undertaken by the Kasa Police team. They swiftly regulated traffic and cleared the roadway of the obstacles caused by the overturned truck and scattered cargo.

Traffic congestion was efficiently resolved within a few hours, with authorities aiming to fully restore all lanes of the highway by 6 pm. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident might have been triggered by the driver losing control of the truck.