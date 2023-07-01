Controversy surrounds naming of Nashik as 'Gulshanabad' on Bakri Eid hoarding

In a peculiar incident, the celebration of Ashadhi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid coinciding on the same day led to contrasting reactions in Nashik. While a significant number of Muslim community members chose not to offer Qurbani, a group of individuals caused uproar by displaying a hoarding referring to Nashik as 'Gulshanabad' to commemorate Bakri Eid. The individuals involved are reportedly supporters of former corporator Mushir Syed, who is now associated with Shiv Sena (UBT).

Responding swiftly to the matter, Adina Syed, daughter of Mushir Syed and a representative of the party, expressed that appropriate action would be taken against the contentious hoardings. Adina Syed clarified that there is no intention to rename Nashik as Gulshanabad and urged not to politicise the issue.

Explaining the historical context, Adina Syed mentioned that Nashik was known as Gulshanabad during the Mughal era, but those times are long gone. The hoarding in question, displaying 'Mohamad Raza Friends Circle, Gulshanabad,' was promptly removed on June 29 after going viral on social media, eliciting varied reactions. Although no case has been registered with the police, Adina Mushir Syed emphasized that the intention was not to rename the city and requested not to sensationalize the matter for political gains.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of a hoarding featuring the term Gulshanabad being displayed in Nashik. Earlier, on April 14, a similar hoarding had appeared. Adina Syed warned that if such hoardings resurface, appropriate action will be taken.