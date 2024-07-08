Controversy Surrounds Return of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Purported Wagh Nakh from London Amidst Authenticity Dispute

The impending return of purported tiger nails (Wagh Nakh) belonging to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from London to Maharashtra has sparked controversy. The state government's expenditure of crores of rupees on this endeavor is under scrutiny amidst claims by historian Indrajit Sawant, supported by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, that these artifacts do not belong to Shivaji. This revelation has ignited a heated debate in political circles, with Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar sharply criticizing the government's actions in this matter.

Vijay Wadettiwar has voiced concerns over the authenticity of the tiger nails, citing a letter from the Victoria and Albert Museum that has raised doubts about their originality. "We cannot provide details in this regard," he remarked, highlighting the shock this revelation has brought to the stance previously taken on the tiger nails. Wadettiwar has called upon the government to clarify its position, accusing it of squandering public funds and playing with the sentiments associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Indrajit Sawant stated that despite the Maharashtra government's claim of acquiring tiger nails from the Victoria and Albert Museum, the museum itself has confirmed that these artifacts do not belong to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He noted that during discussions between the cultural affairs minister and officials, as well as in direct communication with the museum's director, it was explicitly conveyed that the tiger nails in question were not associated with Shivaji. Furthermore, Sawant highlighted that the museum had requested clarification upon the artifact's relocation to India, stating the uncertainty surrounding their attribution to Shivaji Maharaj.