Cop slaps car driver while Jitendra Awhad's car was stuck in traffic, video goes viral

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 30, 2022 11:01 AM2022-05-30T11:01:03+5:302022-05-30T11:02:55+5:30

NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was on a visit to Kolhapur. This time he experienced traffic congestion. While waiting in the traffic jam, it was seen that the police had a hard time clearing the jam. While clearing the convoy, however, a policeman raised his hand on a driver. The video has gone viral on social media. Jitendra Awhad's convoy was passing through a chowk in Kolhapur. There was a traffic jam at that time. Awhad was going to visit Ambabai in Kolhapur. At that time, his convoy got stuck in a traffic jam. At this time, the police got angry while clearing the jam. A policeman raised his hand on the driver. The whole thing was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

