Corruption in Beed Water Supply Dept: Executive Engineer, Caught Taking ₹80,000 Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Beed apprehended a Deputy Executive Engineer and a Senior Assistant of the Rural Water Supply Department red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹80,000. The bribe was allegedly demanded to approve the final bill for a solid waste and sewage management project. The operation took place on June 25 within the premises of the Zilla Parishad.

According to the ACB, the complainant, a 33-year-old contractor from Pimpalwadi (Taluka Patoda), had completed work on an underground drainage system as part of the village’s solid waste and sewage management scheme. For forwarding the final bill for approval, Deputy Executive Engineer Mukund Chandrasen Andhale (age 33, resident of Saradanagari, Beed) and Senior Assistant Kirankumar Mahadeorao Hiwale (age 45, resident of Shindenagar, Beed) allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹85,000. Of this, ₹35,000 was requested for a new project, while ₹50,000 was for the completed work.

During the verification process, ACB found that both Andhale and Hiwale had indeed demanded a total of ₹80,000 as a bribe and agreed to accept the amount through Hiwale. Acting swiftly, the ACB laid a trap and caught Hiwale red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.Legal proceedings were underway, and an official case was being registered at Shivajinagar Police Station.

