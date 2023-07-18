Country is our family and we are fighting together to save our family: Uddhav Thackeray

Non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of 26 parties came together for the second meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday to stitch a united alliance against the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the second meeting of the Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said This was our second successful meeting today. The country is our family and we are fighting together to save our family. The next meeting of this alliance will be in Mumbai.

Opposition alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the 26-member grouping of Opposition parties has decided. The next meeting of Opposition parties will be held in Mumbai, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Tuesday after the meeting.