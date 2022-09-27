Couple poisons family, flees with Rs 12 lakh jewellery in Nalasopara

The Nalasopara police are trying to find out a couple who allegedly poisoned an advocate and his wife and fled away with their gold jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh. The victims landed in ICU and regained consciousness only after two days.

The family had hired the man to work as a guard at their home and the woman as a cook a month ago. Complainant Brajesh Bhelloriya and his wife Dolly Singh live at Bhelloriya House at Rajodi near Kalam beach, Nalasopara West. They had a cook for many a long but he left for his village some time ago. They then began looking for another cook.

Brajesh told,“We took copies of their ID cards and photos for safety. We hired them on August 5. They worked diligently and seemed very alert. They also won our trust. On the night of September 5, Laxmi served us sponge gourd curry, roti and salad.” On September 4, Brajesh said, the couple asked them for their monthly salary of Rs 10,000, saying they needed to send money to their village.

The police said Manbahadur’s ID card shows that he is a Nepalese citizen, while Laxmi shared a copy of her Aadhaar card with the Bhelloriyas. They are trying to find out if the documents are genuine.

A few hours after having food on September 5, Brajesh said they had a severe headache and he and his wife fell unconscious. “The two then broke our cupboard and fled away with our Rs 12 lakh gold jewellery. The next day my father send someone to check on us after there was no response on my mobile. We were then admitted to the ICU. We woke up after two days,” he said.

An officer from Nalasopara police station said the couple had not done police verification of their employees. “We have registered an FIR and started an investigation. We are trying to ascertain if they are married in the first place. We were told they were Nepalese nationals, we are also checking about that.”