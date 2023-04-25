Court allows Maha minister Anil Deshmukh to travel outside Mumbai till Jun 18

Right to travel is an integral part of personal liberty, a special court here has said while allowing former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to travel outside Mumbai anywhere in the country till June 18.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader is currently out on bail. One of his bail conditions was not to leave the city without the permission of the courts.

Deshmukh is an accused in money laundering and corruption cases being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), respectively.

Deshmukh in his plea, filed through advocates Inderpal Singh and Aniket Nikam, said he is a native of Nagpur and an elected representative four lakh people of his constituency. He has to attend grievances of people of his constituency as well as party meetings and several meetings in Maharashtra, the plea said.

ED arrested Deshmukh in November 2021 in the money laundering case. In April last year, the CBI arrested him in an corruption case.