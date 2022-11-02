Court extends judicial custody of Sanjay Raut till Nov 9

A special court has reserved its order on the bail plea filed by Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut, arrested in money laundering case, and said it would pronounce the order on November 9.

Raut was produced before the court which extended his judicial custody till November 9.Special Judge M G Deshpande, designated to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said it would also pass an order on November 9 on the bail plea filed by Pravin Raut, a co-accused in the case.

He is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai. He had last month sought bail in the case, which the ED opposed. The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates. Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as the Patra Chawl, in Goregaon is spread over 47 acres and houses 672 tenant families.