Court grants bail to Sanjay Raut in defamation case filed by Dada Bhuse

In Maharashtra's Malegaon, a court granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday in a defamation case filed by the state PWD and Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse. The Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member was present in the court. Granting Raut bail, the court said it will hear the case next on February 3, 2024.

Sanjay Raut has leveled accusations against Dada Bhuse, alleging involvement in corruption amounting to Rs 178 crore at the Girna Co-operative Sugar Factory in Malegaon, Nashik district. In response to these allegations, Bhuse filed a defamation case against Raut. After getting bail, Raut criticised Bhuse outside the Malegaon court.

As per the Constitution, I have the right to call a thief a thief. The defamation case has been filed against me as I asked for the use of money by a minister. What’s wrong in asking for the accounts or utilisation of money? Bhuse should share the details. I will not bow down in any condition and there will be no compromise over corruption, said Raut.

Responding to a question about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s recent comments about the power tussle within the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP, Raut said, “What Ajit Dada says is scripted. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripts what Ajit Pawar says.