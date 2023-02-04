Court rejects MNS chief Raj Thackeray's discharge plea in 2008 case

A local court in western Maharashtra's Sangli district rejected Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's plea seeking discharge in a 2008 case related to a protest organized by his party's workers.

MNS workers had staged protest in Shirala in the district against Thackeray's arrest in Mumbai, and a case under IPC sections related to unlawful assembly and breach of peace was registered. The FIR also named Thackeray besides nine others.

Assistant public prosecutor Ranjit Patil opposed the discharge plea and stated that it can not be decided till all the witnesses depose.

The court upheld his argument, Patil said in a statement. MNS had staged a state-wide agitation demanding preference for Marathi youth in railway jobs and Thackeray had been arrested over the issue.