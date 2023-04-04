Court says Anil Jaisinghani daughter tried to bribe extort money from Amruta Fadnavis to save him from criminal cases

Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha in conspiracy tried to bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis and also used private messages to extort money from her when she refused to save Jaisinghani from several FIRs lodged against him, a special court has said.

Aniksha tried to offer a bribe of Rs one crore to Amruta Fadnavis, the court said. It is the case of the prosecution that when the complainant denied to act according to Aniksha, she (Aniksha) sent videos, voice notes and screen shots to the complainant's mobile and tried to extort and made a demand of Rs 10 crore to return the same, the court said in its order.

The investigation in the case is still on and there are 17 other cases pending against Anil Jaisinghani, it said. Therefore there is every possibility that the accused may flee away if he is released on bail, the order said.

The Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai on February 20 registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Anil Jaisinghani and Aniksha for allegedly threatening to make public certain audio and video clips that purportedly show Amruta Fadnavis accepting favours from Aniksha.