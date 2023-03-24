Court sends designer Aniksha Jaisinghani to 14-day judicial custody in Amruta Fadnavis case

A court sent Aniksha Jaisinghani, arrested for allegedly offering a bribe to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta and also threatening her, to 14-day judicial custody, turning down the cops' plea to extend her police remand.

Aniksha was arrested by the city police on March 16 based on a case filed at Malabar Hill police station on February

20 on the complaint of Amruta Fadnavis. She is also accused of demanding extortion of Rs 10 crore from the latter.

The police produced Aniksha before sessions court judge D D Almale at the end of her previous remand.The police, represented by special public prosecutor Ajay Misar, sought her custody for three more days to confront her with a witness.

Aniksha's lawyer Manan Sanghai submitted that no new ground was made out for extending the police remand. The court, after hearing both sides, rejected the investigators' plea and remanded the accused in judicial custody.

Police have also arrested her father and suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani and their relative Nirmal Jaisinghani in connection with the case.