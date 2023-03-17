Court sends designer Anishka Jaisinghani accused of offering bribe to Amruta Fadnavis to police custody till Mar 21

Court sends designer Anishka Jaisinghani, accused of offering bribe to Maha Deputy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, to police custody till March 21.

Amruta Fadnavis had lodged a complaint against the Mumbai-based designer after receiving threatening calls and messages on her phone.

She also accused Aniksha of trying to give her a bribe of Rs 1 crore. Aniksha's father is also named in the FIR at the Malabar Hill police station.

Mumbai police arrested the designer Aniksha following a complaint by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Police is searching for the second accused Anil Jaisinghani, the cops said.