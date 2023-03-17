Court sends designer Anishka Jaisinghani accused of offering bribe to Amruta Fadnavis to police custody till Mar 21
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 17, 2023 03:59 PM 2023-03-17T15:59:16+5:30 2023-03-17T16:00:03+5:30
Court sends designer Anishka Jaisinghani, accused of offering bribe to Maha Deputy CM’s wife Amruta Fadnavis, to police custody till March 21.
Amruta Fadnavis had lodged a complaint against the Mumbai-based designer after receiving threatening calls and messages on her phone.
She also accused Aniksha of trying to give her a bribe of Rs 1 crore. Aniksha's father is also named in the FIR at the Malabar Hill police station.
Mumbai police arrested the designer Aniksha following a complaint by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Police is searching for the second accused Anil Jaisinghani, the cops said.