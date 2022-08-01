Court sends Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4th in connection with Patra Chawl case

The ED arrested Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut after raiding his house in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl scam in Mumbai. After that, the ED asked the court to remand Sanjay Raut for 8 days. But Sanjay Raut's lawyers had demanded that if the custody is to be given, it should be less than eight days. After that, the court sent Sanjay Raut to ED custody till August 4.

After arresting Sanjay Raut today, Sanjay Raut was produced in the session court, ED presented Sanjay Raut for remand before Judge MG Deshpande in court room number 16. Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi argued for Sanjay Raut. Hiten Venegaonkar argued on behalf of ED.