COVID-19: 2 lakh cases in Maha in Jan; govt fears 80,000 people will die

The number of covid patients in the state will reach 2 lakh in the third week of January, given the rapid growth rate of corona and omicron. At this rate, if the number of patients in the state reaches 80 lakh households, the death toll will go up to 80,000, said Dr. Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary, State Health Department. Although the virus is mild, the rate of transmission is alarming. So it will infect more people. The number of cases will go up to lakhs and the percentage of deaths will be less but the number will be higher. According to this source, about 80,000 deaths will occur. Avoiding crowding immediately, taking precautionary measures will reduce the number of cases and also reduce the number of deaths. However, the letter also said that if carelessness is shown, deaths in 80,000 households could happen in 15 days.

Dr. Vyas has immediately sent two letters to all the Divisional Commissioners in the state. In one letter, he described the horrors of covid, and in another, he described the steps to be taken. The pace of patient growth in Mumbai is tremendous.

If there is no vaccination and there are comorbidities, this wave will be just as dangerous. So in any case get vaccinated as much as possible.

As of December 22, no district in the state except Mumbai was fully prepared for the third wave of covid. The Additional Chief Secretary reprimanded the officials saying that minor repairs were required at 17 places and major repairs at 16 places. Detailed information about oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilator beds and expected morbidity has already been provided in all the districts. Accordingly, the district administration should immediately check their facilities. Set up new arrangements if needed. Prioritize oxygen as directed by the center.

60% of patients will have mild symptoms. So do not admit them directly to the hospital. Otherwise, those who really need a bed will not be able to get it.