COVID-19: Aditya Thackeray holds meeting with health, BMC officials
By ANI | Published: December 29, 2021 02:52 PM2021-12-29T14:52:58+5:302021-12-29T15:00:08+5:30
With the rising case of COVID-19 in Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray, who is the guardian minister of the city, chaired a meeting with senior officials.
In the meeting, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other health officials were also present.
Mumbai reported 1,333 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor