COVID-19 Cases Climb to 597 in Maharashtra as Respiratory Illnesses Surge With Monsoon

In Maharashtra, the public health department reported 76 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 597 since January 1. Among these, Mumbai reported 27 new cases, Pune 21, Thane 12, and Kalyan 8. Fewer cases were reported in Raigad, Kolhapur, Ahilyanagar, and Navi Mumbai. Since January, there have been seven fatalities, 165 recoveries, and 425 active cases in the state, reported PTI. Six of the victims had pre-existing medical issues. Due to widespread vaccination and natural immunity, health officials reported that although the number of cases is increasing, most are still moderate or asymptomatic.

The increase coincides with seasonal patterns of respiratory disorders, leading to increased monitoring for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza-like illnesses (ILI), especially in cities. It is now essential to differentiate COVID-19 from the flu because the monsoon exacerbates these illnesses. Health experts say that fever, sore throat, cough, cold, headache, body aches, and exhaustion are symptoms of both the flu and COVID-19. However, one of the most obvious symptoms of COVID is loss of taste and smell. Curiously, flu symptoms now appear to be more severe than those of COVID-19. This could be a result of the majority of people already having a COVID-19 vaccination.

9,592 tests have been done within the state since January. Although the low severity of infections has allayed immediate fears, authorities are nonetheless keeping an eye on clusters.

Due to an increase in instances in India, health authorities have advised individuals to exercise caution. According to healthcare experts, the virus is still present but primarily causes minor illnesses, with low hospitalisation rates. Using genome sequencing, authorities are also monitoring mutations and new subvariants.