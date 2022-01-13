COVID-19: Maha CM Thackeray to not participate in today's meeting with PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be present at today's meeting of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister's Office has been informed that he will not be able to attend due to health reasons. Today, at 4.30 pm, the Prime Minister will hold a review meeting on Covid. It is learned that Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil will be present at the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with the Chief Ministers of all the states today to discuss the growing covid situation in the country. The Prime Minister will discuss the issue through video conferencing at 4.30 pm. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not participate in the discussion.

Currently, the number of corona patients in the country is increasing rapidly. At the same time, the number of patients with omicron is increasing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called this meeting on the same background.