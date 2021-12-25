COVID-19: Maharashtra's Ahmednagar launches 'no vaccine, no entry' campaign in district

As Maharashtra witnesses a rise in cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 108 in the state, the Ahmednagar administration has issued strict orders to implement 'no vaccine, no entry' campaign in the district.

Under this campaign, those who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter commercial, industrial, private or public establishments, wedding halls, malls, cinema halls, restaurants, hotels and government or semi-government offices.

The campaign is applicable from December 25.

Till Friday, Maharashtra reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.With this, the tally of COVID-19 in the cases has gone up to 66,54,755 in the state.

During the last 24 hours, 868 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,01,243.

( With inputs from ANI )

