COVID-19: Mumbai to be unlocked by end of Feb, confirms Kishori Pednekar

There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday while interacting with the media.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 356 new COVID-19 cases- the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021- and five fatalities, the city civic body said. The tally of infections now stands at 10,50,194 and the COVID-19 death toll at 16,654, as per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Around 88 per cent or 313 cases out of the 356 are asymptomatic, it said. The case positivity rate of Mumbai has come down to 1.19 per cent.

On December 21 last year, when the third wave of the pandemic began according to a senior official, Mumbai had reported 321 cases and one fatality due to the infection.

Mumbai is now free of containment zones in slums and chawls and only one building remains sealed to check the spread of infection.



