Covid-19: Pune continues to be worst-hit district after Mumbai and Thane

Despite efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pune, the district continues to be the most severely impacted in Maharashtra after Mumbai and Thane.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,115 fresh cases of COVID-19 and nine fatalities, including three deaths in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). With 776 active cases, Pune currently has the third-highest active caseload in Maharashtra, following Mumbai and Thane.

As of Wednesday, Pune district registered 142 new COVID-19 cases, out of which 93 were from PMC, 27 from PCMC, and 22 from rural areas. The state health department has identified Mumbai and Thane as the most affected districts in Maharashtra, with active caseloads of 1,527 and 953, respectively.

On Wednesday, two deaths each were reported in Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporation. As of now, Maharashtra has a total of 5,421 active cases.