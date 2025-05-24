COVID-19 Surge in Maharashtra: 21-Year-Old Dies at Kalwa Hospital After Testing Positive

After significant increases in COVID-19 cases in countries like Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, India is now witnessing a sharp rise in infections. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, with a tragic incident emerging from Thane. A 21-year-old resident, Wasim Syed from Mumbra, succumbed to the virus during treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, reported The Free Press Journal. The patient was admitted on Thursday after showing symptoms, but experienced a sudden deterioration. He was moved to the ICU and placed on a ventilator before passing away early Saturday morning.

Dr. Rakesh Barot, Dean of the hospital, confirmed that Wasim tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a day after his admission. It was also reported that he suffered from diabetes, which may have contributed to his declining health. Following the post-mortem, his body will be handed over to his family for final rites in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Maharashtra continues to see a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours alone, 45 new cases were reported. Mumbai remains the worst-hit city with 35 new infections, followed by Pune Municipal Corporation with 4, Raigad and Kolhapur with 2 each, and one case each in Thane and Latur Municipal Corporations. Earlier this month at KEM Hospital in Mumbai two people died after testing positive for COVID-19. Health officials are urging citizens to remain vigilant, wear masks in crowded places, and follow hygiene practices. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and may consider preventive measures if the upward trend continues across the state.