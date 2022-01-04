COVID-19: Universities and colleges to remain shut? Maha govt to take decision today

Covid cases in Maharashtra has been increasing drastically. Uday Samant, Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education, has convened an emergency meeting of the Vice-Chancellors of the non-agricultural universities in the state and officials of the education department, divisional commissioners and district collectors at 12 noon today. During the meeting, Uday Samant will discuss the status of corona in the university's jurisdiction and other matters. It is learned that today's meeting will decide whether colleges will remain open against the backdrop of increasing number of patients in Corona.

